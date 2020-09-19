School Resource Officer programs have gained in popularity over the past 40 years, with their origin traced as far back as the 1950s and ’60s. I first wrote about and advocated for an SRO program in Frederick County schools in the early ’80s. While with the sheriff’s office in the early ’90s, I made an unsuccessful attempt to secure funding for an SRO program, and later, I was with the Department of Justice COPS Office where we funded SRO positions and provided training to SROs and school administrators nationwide.
I have been a proponent of and written in support of SROs for over four decades now, but realize it is time to take an objective look at these programs to see if they are actually accomplishing what we want. Particularly during the evolution of the community policing philosophy, the role of the SRO was to build relationships with students, teachers, school administrators and parents to work in collaboration to solve problems in and around schools.
As police departments moved to get officers out of their cars and on foot and bike patrols and incorporate other ways to increase positive interaction between police and community members, it was believed that constructive officer interactions with students in schools could bring about lasting positive relationships. The role of the SRO was not that of enforcer but that of a resource to be drawn on to assist in mentoring, informal counseling, team teaching, identification of at-risk students to be appropriately referred and other positive relationship-building activities.
Although the SRO is a sworn law enforcement officer and can be called on to provide security and enforcement measures, that was not intended to be their primary function. In the wake of 9/11 and a rash of school shootings, this seems to have changed with the role of disciplinarian and enforcer gaining prominence.
SROs should not be an arm of a school’s disciplinary apparatus, a function better left to school administrators. Involving the SRO in a school’s routine disciplinary function can inhibit efforts at building a trusting relationship with students and contribute to invoking the juvenile justice system when a school’s administrative remedies could provide a better outcome.
In recent years, we have begun to see evidence that SROs are taking on more of an enforcer role and their increased involvement in the school’s disciplinary process may be contributing to the school-to-prison pipeline that has a disparate impact on minority students. Nationally, regionally and now in Frederick County we have seen a disproportionate number of Black students arrested in our schools. During the 2017-2018 school year, 12 percent of the county’s student population was Black, while it represented 43 percent of school-based arrests. Students with disabilities were 11 percent of the student population and represented 23 percent of school-based arrests.
We have seen demands for the elimination of SRO programs nationally and in nearby Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Here in Frederick County, both proponents and opponents of SROs have presented compelling stories in support of their positions.
Anecdotal stories are useful and should not be ignored, but decisions to keep, modify or abandon SRO programs must be based on sound research and reliable data. It is time for a comprehensive, objective examination of Frederick Country’s SRO program and a determination as to whether it is accomplishing what we want it to.
Karl Bickel, formerly second in command of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and former assistant professor of criminal justice is retired from the U.S. Department of Justice and writes from Monrovia. He can be reached at KarlBickel@comcast.net.
You are right, Karl, but what really causes minority students to get into trouble? Is it just the fact of discrimination or something else like many being in single family homes
We really need a study on that
My suspicion is it is caused by numerous factors. The two I mentioned and others like peer pressure and drugs. It would be very interesting to review all cases.
If it is police discrimination we need more training. Peer pressure might be something a SRO officer could help with. Drugs are an ongoing problem that should have been given more attention. The single parent could be helped with mentors as role models. Sports involvement could help too.
There is a large body of research addressing this very issue. The studies generally agree that Black kids get more severe punishments for exactly the same offense than do White kids. If you're serious in wanting to understand this, search the web using "racial discipline gap" and read a few of the studies that come up.
@Boyce
That is exactly why I am on the side of removing them. The old saying is that when all you have is a hammer, than everything looks like a nail. If your only way of dealing with a behavioral problem is a security guard or in school police officer...
NewMarketParent, out in the real world, and outside of schools, the police protect us, ensure order and peace, and respond to criminality. So, why is it so bad to have them in schools as well (whether police, off-duty officers, or simply guards)? I see guards in hospitals. In drug stores. At public sponsored events. At local festivals. At bank lobbies. At 5k and 10k races. At casinos. At bars...
Right on, DickD. I said essentially the same thing, although not quite so elegantly, and Fido called me a racist. Interesting. ✌️
Karl, time to stop reminiscing about growing up in the 1980s, when kids fought with just their fists. Some still do, but now they kill at the GFF on "FCPS" day. Others make mass violence threats against Catoctin High or shoot up FCPS HS sporting event environments.
You say SROs have become more of an enforcement mechanism in FCPS schools. GOOD! With a large segment of parents running around blaming everyone but themselves for their inadequacies as parents, SROs are desperately needed to fill the void.
When you reach your nirvana of all parents holding their kids responsible for their actions, raising them right, and enforcing discipline inside and outside the home, let me know. I am not holding my breath.
Actually, we had a few knives during the riots back in the early 70s. We quickly figured out it was outsiders coming into our school to cause problems and the kids banded together to solve that.
HappySeller2014, As I said in the piece, anecdotal stories are not to be ignored but should not be the basis for decision making.
Not anecdotal stories, Karl. Real examples. So you going to discount shootings outside Frederick High, mass threats against Catoctin High, prostitution cells uncovered in FCPS schools, school-age kids killing folks at the GFF with their fists, and sporting events needing to be postponed/revised due to threats as "anecdotal?" Situations such as those I have mentioned happen frequently throughout FCPS...even with SROs trying to protect our children.
You bury your head in the sand Karl you not helping anyone. As someone who continually runs for public office, you should know that. Do us a favor...go talk to some Black, Hispanic or non- White SROs throughout FCPS and let me know if they think they are a detriment to our children or promoting systematic racism or inequality. I am curious what you hear.
@HappySeller2014
So the natural response should be to ignore the personal arms race and just throw up our hands and accept it?
How about we work about more sensible gun laws that keep those guns out of all hands but those who pass background checks and periodic testing.
One of the reasons for their existence in schools is because they have become so ubiquitous.
The other problem is that kids that bring them usually bring them for 1 of 2 reasons. One is the wow factor. The other is to either intimidate or hurt other students. That is a problem that would be better solved with identification of kids that display those tendencies and psychological help.
Almost every time we hear about a school shooting, it is a person that was failed by a series of adults around them who saw the signs, but did nothing. We need to get those kids the help they need and SRO's typically are not the people who can do the most help in those situations.
So, NewMarketParent, you admit weapons in schools a problem. So, you supporting removing SROs from FCPS schools?
Not sure about your arms race and acceptance analogy, but as we all know in the military, world affairs, or even at the local level, a good defense is very often the best offense.
You expecting the rank-and-file teachers to safely and successfully handle gun issues in FCPS schools? How about prostitution rings? Threats so bad sporting and extracurricular activities need to be cancelled/postponed? Focusing on correcting home life issues in this day and age is like spitting into the wind. That train left the station two decades ago and has been chugging along in a tunnel with no light at the end of it. For the safety of all, if parents cannot control, discipline, raise or hold accountable their FCPS children, it falls on the good of society, including SROs, to step in.
Your cure is unrealistic. Even though this cure weighs a pound, a couple of ounces of prevention, in the form of SROs, is the solution here.
@NMP
Your response to HappySeller2014 is exactly how I would have responded to his post. You are me...and I am you. Vegas here we come. Are you looking forward to South Park on 9/30?
As they say in medical research, "The plural of anecdote is not evidence."
Nope Boyce. Your quote is actually a misinterpretation of the original quote by Ray Wolfinger, a famed political scientist back in the day.
You may have heard the phrase "the plural of anecdote is not data (evidence)." It turns out that this is a misquote. The original aphorism, by the political scientist Ray Wolfinger, was just the opposite: "The plural of anecdote is data."
Wolfinger’s formulation makes sense. Data does not have a virgin birth. It comes to us from somewhere. Someone set up a procedure to collect and record it.
What I have shown is examples of actual occurrences in FCPS environments. Data points. Not anecdotes.
HappySeller2014 : Oh, I know. I was citing a quote I've often heard in evidence-based *medical* lectures. The researchers were explicitly refuting the aphorism of Wolfinger, who was a political scientist, not a medical scientist. Political science may rely on heaps of anecdotes; good medical science does not. The best studies of racial disparity in school discipline are not medical science, they are social science, but they use the same methods as does medical science.
Anecdotes can be good tips that lead a researcher to formulate a hypothesis, but not to write a conclusion. The hypothesis informs the development of specific research methods that then must be followed to get data.
Data do not come from collections of anecdotes. They (yes, "data" is a plural) come from research projects that were designed in advance to seek certain kinds of facts. Only by following the research design can one collect facts in a way that ensures the many facts being lumped together are apples and apples. (An anecdote could throw in an orange.) In other words, for the study to be meaningful, you gotta base your conclusions on the specific kinds of facts you intended in advance to collect. Otherwise it's too easy to be led astray.
Fair enough Boyce. Your points are well taken and your post thoughtfully written.
Thanks, HappySeller2014. Nice to have some friendly discourse and agreement here.
How did SRO’s have anything at all to do with the examples you refer to? The young lady at Catoctin and the attack at the GFF took place away from schools and the shooting at Frederick was out of school hours when SRO’s are not there. Are there records of minorities being arrested for the same incidents that White students are not arrested for? I would think that there is monitoring of all incidents to be sure there is no bias for similar incidents. We must be sure that that is the case.
You just made my point. Even with SROs currently in FCPS schools, look what is happening within their proximities.
Maybe SROs are preventing some of this criminality spreading or leaking onto school grounds? Maybe they are effectively deterring bad actors and criminal activity at school sites? And maybe we are fortunate to have them at schools should needs arise?
If your neighbor's hunting dogs pee and poop in your yard, there is a chance your dog may get a case of the fleas or canine influenza or worms and bring these maladies into your house. So, you protect your dog with preventitive meds. In a similar fashion, SROs protect us from the maladies in society.
