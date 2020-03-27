The Senate’s massive $2 trillion emergency assistance bill is one very expensive way to help workers and businesses affected by the 2020 coronavirus.
Here’s another approach, which won’t raise the national debt.
The federal government, with our taxpayer money, bailed out the banks and other financial institutions during the last financial/economic crisis in 2008. Now, it’s time for them to do their fair share to bail out consumers and small businesses at their expense, not the government’s and not ours.
The least costly first step for the government to take to relieve financial pressure on workers and small businesses is to have all lenders give borrowers a three-month, interest-free hiatus on loan, mortgage, car and credit card repayments.
By tacking those three months on to the end of loan/credit card repayments, financial institutions wouldn’t be losing money, just delaying receipt and incurring the expense of carrying that debt interest free at the current bank borrowing rate of zero percent.
Congratulations to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who just announced that several major banks have agreed to delay mortgage payments for as long as three months for those affected by the outbreak.
John Harris
Ijamsville
