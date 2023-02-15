There is much obfuscation going on with regard to the FoodPro distribution center proposed relocation from the current site on East 5th Street to Walkersville.
Quite simply, the current site is woefully inadequate in size and there is little, if any room for expansion. Quite regularly, trucks coming and going from the loading docks fully block or partially obstruct traffic along East 5th Street between East Street and Pine Avenue. This is further compounded by newer drivers who have not yet mastered the skill of backing in to a loading dock with a loaded rig. As they maneuver into the tight spaces, traffic often backs up in both directions along East 5th Street.
