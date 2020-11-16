Sheriff Chuck Jenkins’ lengthy presentation at the Nov. 10 County Council meeting took longer than the county business agenda, and citizens need to know what he and the sheriff’s department have to say.
Jenkins’ announced topic was “Community Policing,” but he spent nearly all of his time lamenting the perceived lack of appreciation for the difficult work he and his deputies must do in the face of “unjustified and unfair” opposition. He characterized the Black Lives Matter movement and continuing protests arising from the George Floyd killing calling for “broad sweeping reform” as “reality in policing versus political rhetoric.”
Perhaps most indicative of Mr. Jenkins’ and the sheriff’s department’s mind-set is his repeated insistence that the sheriff’s department is a “reactionary” force; he said they approach every incident from a “reactionary” stance. What that means to this writer is that the sheriff’s department and Mr. Jenkins arrive at every call expecting the worst: their lives are in jeopardy, and they are prepared to “react” before assessing the totality of the situation. The American Edition of the Oxford English Dictionary (1996) defines “reactionary” as “tending to oppose (especially political) change and advocate return to a former system.”
Mr. Jenkins has told us precisely what to expect from him. Any attempt on the part of citizens to change policies in order to address racial, ethnic, religious, or gender identity problems that manifest in incidents of police misconduct will be met with intransigent opposition. He and the sheriff’s department do not believe that systemic injustice exists. Mr. Jenkins was very clear when he said: “systemic racism is political rhetoric.”
We are living in times of tumultuous change — environmental, social, political. We must have people in positions of leadership who are willing to evolve their thinking as realities shift and transform. Mr. Jenkins has demonstrated his determination to maintain business as usual. It is time for fundamental change in the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department.
Sea Raven
Frederick
Yes, policing is largely "reactionary". They must react when someone calls 911 & yes they must assess the situation when they arrive at the scene. For police to do otherwise could endanger others or themselves, especially in today's political climate. I've witnessed proactive actions of the sheriff's office but those actions don't make the news. What do you want the sheriff's office to do, greet you with a bouquet of flowers when they arrive at an incident? In my opinion, you are so off base, I'll just stop here and continue supporting Sheriff Jenkins and his entire staff.
