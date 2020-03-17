Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) should be commended for declaring a state of emergency soon after the first diagnosis of an individual infected through community spread of coronavirus in the state. The subsequent actions taken by the governor, including limiting congregation of large groups, will be helpful in reducing the spread of the virus.
The Maryland primary election on April 28 is approaching fast, with early voting scheduled from April 16 through April 23.
Voting by mail would serve the dual purpose of helping keep voters and election workers healthy while substantially reducing the cost of staffing election polls throughout the state. Some have opined vote by mail will also increase voter participation, an admirable and desired goal.
California, Colorado and Washington state currently use vote by mail in their elections. Montana recently considered doing the same while reviewing estimates of saving $2 million.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Louisiana was the first state to postpone their primary election, scheduled April 4, to June 20. Georgia became the second state to postpone their primary from March 24 to May. New York is considering postponing their election scheduled for April 28 to June 23. These postponement actions are sad to see, especially in a presidential election cycle.
Sine die, the last day of the General Assembly session, was scheduled for April 6. Responding to the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers have moved up the closing date to Wednesday, March 18.
Seeing time is of the essence, Hogan should immediately request the General Assembly vote to pass vote-by-mail legislation in the state of Maryland for the 2020 election cycle.
George Wenschhof
Walkersville
