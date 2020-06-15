Many news organizations have made the decision to remove the comments section from below articles posted online. It's time for The Frederick News-Post to do the same.
What value does it add to our community to allow cowards to post uninformed, malicious, and sometimes repugnant comments under the shroud of anonymity afforded by internet usernames? Not all of the comments are offensive. But many of the comments below Frederick News-Post articles misrepresent the people of Frederick as squabbling children, and they normalize malignant, hateful thinking in our community. We're better than that.
Ban the comments section. If these "brave" people have something to say, then let them write letters to the editor and sign their names, like adults. Failing that, let's require commenters to use their real names when creating accounts, and force them to stand by their remarks publicly.
That would be fine. I have commented periodically that my screen name is my name. Deb Wasserbach and PS "Deborah" means "bee."
FNP can certainly change it. Have you ever wondered why they don't? Cowards post here? How about those who don't. And those that don't like to be called out for making untruthful statements, they should look in the mirror.
There is an information-added aspect at times regardless of whether the name is fake.
DickD
Cowards may be a bit harsh and I used it it my post. But Daniel has a point. I have often seen you, public,aw, phy, etc, excoriate folks like Jim Deveruax or others, including myself, when they publish a letter. To me this seems a bit scampish if not cowardly. I would feel differently if you expressed your opinion to the full public, name included. by writing a letter to the editor. I doubt you have noticed but if a person in this section writes a letter, even if I disagree with them, I feel it is right to commend them on the courage of their convictions.
There have been some good points. Gabe and Greg F feels that it protects a person from public disclosure or retribution. A valid argument but then why should the public letters include the names. Letters that have a far wider audience.
Amillary cites a Supreme Court case protecting free speech through anonymity. Also a valid argument but it could also be applied to the public letters. ( I am certain the founding fathers considered anonymity when declaring rebellion against Great Britain. But that would have undermined the credibility and significance of the statement and their conviction is celebrated every July 4th.)
Des says shake it off. Also valid. But he is familiar with the section. I have a good friend who is very passionate about assisted suicide and feels that the laws need to be changed. She is a progressive for sure. Well educated and the letter she wrote reflected that. But after reading the comments she was horrified and has not written another letter.
That limits free and open dialogue.
jsk; why do you write letters to the editor anyway? Because you have an opinion that you want everyone to know? If you write a LTE and do not want to see the backlash, then don't look. Easy Peasy. I have a job that makes name disclosure tricky, but if you start engaging in honest dialogue I am happy to share my name with you (as I have with others on this page).
The nom de plume has been used for centuries - Ben Franklin used them often in his writings. I personally find most comments entertaining, but I agree that the FNP has standards for the comments that should be adhered to, as a few times comments can denigrate into personal attacks which should not be tolerated.
The Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly that the right to anonymous free speech is protected by the First Amendment. A frequently cited 1995 Supreme Court ruling in McIntyre v. Ohio Elections Commission reads:
"Anonymity is a shield from the tyranny of the majority". . . . "It thus exemplifies the purpose behind the Bill of Rights and of the First Amendment in particular: to protect unpopular individuals from retaliation" . . . "at the hand of an intolerant society."
I would prefer that the FNP strictly enforce the name calling policy. Do it once and the writer is banned. I also would like to be able to hide certain people's posts like on the WAPO comments section. Simply click on the name of the person who leaves the comment and you have the option to not see his or her posts.
But then who would be left on here? :) I do use my real name and appear to be very much in the minority.
That’s fine. But can never be too cautious, we live in a crazed society
The racism in Frederick is deep and widespread. It comes out in the comments here because that is the real Frederick that people want to pretend is gone.
Totally agree with the squabbling children analogy. So much so, I find it interesting that this letter comes after I started persistently making mention that last week.
Some commenters sole narrative is to squabble and they don’t hide it. Others try to use justifications such as “you lie and I need to set you straight”, when no, you’re really harassing.
The comments do have some value. Some examples are the railroad bridge over 75 in Monrovia - lacks adequate signage coming north on 75 from 355. It was me that not only discovered there is no signage announcing HEIGHT restrictions, but I also documented it via video and uploaded onto YouTube. And made the deficiency known on the FNP.
The downtown hotel, Peter Samuel (as well as others) have done an outstanding job of getting word outs about all the truthful and accurate negative aspects of the plans for the hotel.
The bridge to nowhere. The truth exposed via the FNP comments.
The FNP reporters thinking Mt Pleasant is part of Walkersville. Reporters corrected via the comments.
Ba’Lane young. I whole heartedly believe it was the FNP comments that got Ba’Lane booted from political office.
User names are a must to protect the safety and well being of the commenters and the commenters families. No two ways about it. Exposing rogue political figures, who might retaliate, is dangerous yet important work.
Last week I made mention of how I’m sure the mean spirited comments have got to be keeping people from purchasing subscriptions
Hmmm, "you lie and I need to set you straight”, I'll assume you're referring to me plumbum, but the quote is "You lie, I reply". Fact is, we agree in many issues, and I have given you a [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] many times. Apparently you don't recall it. However, you seem to have a personal vendetta against the Sheriff, and time after time after time have posted innuendo, hearsay, half-truths, and yes, lies. Those are what I call you on to provide verifiable substantiation, which is never provided. You have a responsibility on this forum to provide truthful and accurate comments. It is not a grinding stone for your axe.
My post is not you specific, gabbs. It’s a general summarization involving about 3 to 5 people.
Your above response prices You really need to start training yourself that you can read something you don’t agree with and keep scrolling.
This thinks about obsessing about always being right needs to end. And that joes for everyone.
I don't think many posters have much else going on in their lives and this gives them some way to imagine they belong to a community of smart, like-minded individuals. Much of it is sophomoric and sometimes even mean-spirited but oh well. Some people need that i guess. I'm attacked often and often chastised for fighting back (which always amazes me) but I've been called worse by better people. If you want to engage in the public forum cowards and haters are going to do what they do. The rest of us show our own tolerance and love by tolerating their misbehavior. Shrug, not a big deal.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] des!
[thumbup]There are people who give "thumbs down" to videos of babies, puppies and kittens. No one controls the reactions of others.
Daniel
I could not agree more. I remember how shocked I was when I wrote a letter to the editor, viewed it online, and saw a long string of negative and insulting comments. After a little study I realized that it was only a handful of anonymous posters, re-posting multiple times, and responding with other regulars to bolster their their myopic view. I often wonder how many people do not submit letters because of the comment section.
If you are a regular you have witnessed how conservative comments are deleted in an unequal proportion compared to progressive comments. You could actually tell, like clockwork, when the afternoon editor started their shift.
The 64,000 dollar question is: Does the FNP encourage this for a reason? It certainly protects the cowardly. and allows them to attack others, unabated. It creates a safe space for the weak hearted.
[thumbup][thumbup] jsklinelga
Hmm. I was more disconcerted by in-person encounters with strangers after more than a few letters were published. I never read comments or responded when it was my letter. Commenting is an option of buying a subscription. Misunderstanding myattempt at humor misinterpreting my motives and confronting me when I'm identified randomly....welp Feels different.
QUOTE:
Misunderstanding myattempt at humor misinterpreting my motives and confronting me when I'm identified randomly....welp Feels different.“
Ain’t that the truth!
Many here simply do not know humor. Misery loves company! I’ve written funny stuff, and I’ve purposely used cutesie ways to spell, and it never fails, there’s always someone who can see humor. Especially with the spelling! They stop what they’re doing to school us!
And the misinterpreting motives. That’s everyday for me. Really folks, life isn’t that bad, not all of us are down and gloomy
JSK, if it were only that simple. There are commenters on this forum that think it is ok to dox, or publish private information about people. One even justifies the practice because the information, such as home address, may be found in the public record, or other records that they, due to the nature of their job, have access to. That should never be allowed to happen, and that persons access to this forum should have been suspended, pronto. Others may work for companies that do not allow posting personal opinions on social media that may reflect on the company. Yes, it happens. My "handle" is a derivation of my real name.
Gabe..that’s exactly why real names shouldn’t be required...a subscription to a paper is an anonymous decision and the right to privacy should rule over outing people’s private data that can lead to stalking or worse for differing opinions and someone in here with an agenda to publish a commenter’s info. I see no problem limiting comments to paid subscribers. That’s as far as I’d go.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Greg
Gotta agree with you on this one, GregF. Too many crazies out there. [thumbup][ninja]
Gabe, These and other explanations have been made before. For some reason, the anti-pseudonym folk never have a substantive response to them. Perhaps they don’t have one.
"The 64,000 dollar question is: Does the FNP encourage this for a reason?"......advertising revenue, clicks, views, whatever you choose to call it. Follow the money! [ninja]
I often wonder why you drop in, post your comments, never respond to follow-up questions, and then spend the rest of the time complaining about the process. Here is the deal; you do not try to engage in a good-faith discussion so you will never be a part of such a discussion. I bet half your posts are about how horrible we all are.
It can be hard to engage In good discussion . I’ve shared a lot of knowledge of immigration and of deportation, only to be disrespected and mocked.
About 45 days ago I shared info about I-9 audits. As we were audited. Only to be harassed.
So it’s not easy to converse civilly here.
👍👍👍 shiftless
I agree - either end these hurtful vicious comments or require the individual’s name/city be published with them
Must be republicans that want to out those who disagree with them...like Trump. Name then persecute.
Make it paid subscription only. No more freeloaders. That would cut most out.
Only paid subscription holders can comment on here. Jeesh.
Not sure about that. I believe the FNP opened up the online version to folks for a limited time due to the pandemic. When they did, a lot of new posts started to show.
They shut that down hay. It's only subscribers now that can comment.
Thanks for the update gabe...
It is paid prescription only.
Yes my doctor insists on it but there are side effects
[thumbup][thumbup] knahs25
Why...so you can stalk them outside of the venue? No thanks.
That is what the LTE’s are, your opinion, name, and town. I will agree with jsk on that. I also started with LTE’s when we moved here in October of 2008, writing in support of Barack Obama for President. WHOA!! I learned real fast that Barack Obama was not popular here and neither was I. I retreated to anonymity real fast.
Agreed phy [thumbup]
