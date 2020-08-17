The help we give to others creates the ripple of good feeling we give to ourselves. I am trying to figure out what the politicians in D.C. are doing. I see a whole lot of nothing. I base this on recent events that I have personally experienced.
Politicians are squabbling about $600 a week going to the unemployed. This salary is equivalent to $31,200 per year. Not good for survival in today's market place. Grocery prices are going up, as "safe" employment is nowhere to be seen.
A friend of mine has just made two visits to the dentist. This person has cavities and needs two crowns. Cost so far is $4,000. Impossible on $600 a week.
Medications are another problem, with $450 covering two recent meds for 30 capsules. Impossible to have rent, food and meds too.
I think the legislators need to be paid the $600 a week and give up their $175,000-a-year salary. I would bet the legislation would pass in a week.
We are witnessing a need for health care for all, universal salaries for those making non-survival wages, a need for the return to acknowledging the dignity of work (labor unions), a need for equitable taxation (those that make the most, pay the most), and a need to prosecute wrongdoing in government.
(3) comments
Mr. Dolan,
You raised some valid points. Healthcare for one. Many hoped the ACA would level the playing field. Besides having a disastrous technical roll out it caved and allowed the "Cadillac" policies to remain in place. That propped up the obscene cost of Health Care. The crippling cost that is devastating to non-Government workers and small businesses
And your info about the $600.00 unemployment boost is factual wrong. The $600 was on top of the regular benefit and folks were making more not working than working. The proposed $400.00 boost would still have some making more not working but is more reasonable.
jsk, The Republican Party, after 8 long, wasted, non-productive, obstructive years, FAILED to repeal the ACA and replace it with "something better", as promised by Mitch McConnell and then Donald Trump. Why continue to defend the indefensible, with blinders on, no less? A party of do-nothings, having done precisely NOTHING but to stand in the way of ANY health care improvements for the people of America. Head scratcher: Do you think voting Americans have been watching? and will be voting on this abject failure on November 3rd?
Voting American have been watching since the Obama/Biden administration lied to a FISA court to spy on Americans, using a fake dossier paid for by Hillary, during the 2016 election and afterward.. They've been watching their 401Ks increase in value the last 3 years. They've watched justice reform to correct the effects of Biden's crime bill that incarcerated Blacks at a much higher rate for low level drug offenses. They've been watching the lowest unemployment numbers among Blacks and Hispancs (until the pandemic) They've been watching and waiting for Schiff to release the "incontrovertible" evidence on Trump during the impeachment hearings - the hearing where not one of the four judges called by Schiff said Trump committed an impeachable defense. . They've been watching Schiff and Nadler hold their one-sided corrupt hearings where testimony from the Republicans was not allowed to be heard. They've been watching Trump close off travel from China while Biden called him a xenophobe. Thirty days later they watched Pelosi invite everyone down to Chinatown for a kiss and hug fest. They've been watching the military move two hospital ships to hot spots and not be needed after all. They've watched the military set up field hospitals in convention centers in response to governor's request for help and that were then not needed. They've watched private industry ramp up production of ventilators to where we were able to share them with the world. They've been watching Operation Warp Speed bring a vaccine to the market in what will be record time. And they've been watching the stock market rebound to near-record levels as the country reopens.
They've also been watching the Democrat run sanctuary cites refuse to cooperate with ICE to deport criminal illegal aliens and those aliens go on to commit rapes and homicides. They've been watching the presidential hopefuls all raise their hands on the debate stage and pledge that they would provide free health care for illegal aliens. They've watched Pelosi and the House try to ram through a Heroes Act that included free money for illegal aliens. They've watched Biden embrace Bernie's socialist agenda that included free college and free health care, and a 10 trillion green deal that will be pulling even more green out of their wallets. They've watched the Democrat run sanctuary cities allow rioting and looting while defunding the police. They've watched Black on Black crime skyrocket in those cities. And, they've watched Biden and Harris's silence on condemning the riots and looting - even when the rioters attacked a Ronald McDonald House with sick children inside. What was it Harris said back in June "To be silent is to be complicit"? And they've been watching clips on YouTube where Biden lies about his college degrees, being arrested for trying to visit Mandela, taking about letting kids rub his leg hairs, saying how poor kids are just as smart as White kids, how Obama was the first African American politician who was clean and articulate, how if you don't vote for Biden you "ain't Black", and how unlike Blacks, the Latino culture is diverse.
Yes, MrsM, the voting Americans have been watching all of this and more. And voting Americans will decide if they want law and order or if they want anarchy and socialism.
