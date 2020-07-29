I have lived for a pretty long time. I don't understand how our county got to where we are now. There is no more civility. All people care about is themselves — not the greater good.
Politics aside, we are one nation. Where did all this hate come from?
Our politicians have one real job. To take care of their constituents and the country.
The elected officials need to get something in place to help keep our economy and people afloat. if that means they need to delay their August recess, then do it. There is no time to take a break.
Maybe if they were working at 1/2 pay (I know of doctors that are), or maybe furloughed with just normal state benefits, they would understand what is going on in this country.
A recent article in the News-Post had a quote from the honorable senator of Florida stating he is not having his constituents pay for New York's expenses.
Petty. Maybe New York should not send personal protection equipment (PPE) supplies and medical personnel to his state. This us vs. them from elected officials has to stop. It's like children in a play yard.
Maybe our elected officials should start attending funerals and food kitchens in their respective states to see what hurt is going on.
It's time for term limits. Politics is no longer about public service, it's a career. Both parties are ensconced in the process. Look at Chuck Schumer, the poster boy. A professional politician starting at age 23, and 45 years later he's still at it. You'd be hard pressed to find something he contributed to society in all this time, & his wife has held a variety of high paying (non-elected) positions in NYC government. Yet, he'll get re-elected until he's a mummy.
