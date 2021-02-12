It is time to replace the elected officials who don't represent the people. We've had enough dictators over time, we don't need any more. Also, it's time to have more private schools, and for people who are able, to do more home-schooling.
The children are not learning what is important, compared to the stuff that is being taught today. Heaven help our children and grandchildren. Most aren't going to make it in the real world.
