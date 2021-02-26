In his column published Feb. 23, Doyle McManus presents three options regarding the American military presence in Afghanistan: stay there, postpone withdrawal or leave now; and he gives good arguments for each option.
It seems to this reader that there is a fourth option: Refer the matter to the United Nations, for which our country provides both a headquarters location and substantial funding.
Isn’t this the sort of thing that the United Nations, as an independent body, is equipped to deal with? Let’s call on the UN to negotiate a way that could best serve the interests of both parties in the conflict or, that failing, to provide an international military presence.
It’s long past time for ending our nation’s role as “the world’s policeman.”
