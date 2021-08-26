I am tired of hearing about Afghanistan. Continue to pull our troops and all Americans out of that country and let the Taliban have it.
We have spent enough money — $50 billion plus. It has cost us enough in American lives, like Vietnam, which I lived through, it was for nothing. As much as I hate to defend President Biden, it is not totally his fault. There is enough blame to go around and to be spread out in the past 20 years and the administrations that were in power.
These people were given the equipment, the training, and the money to combat these terrorists. The army they had, according to our count, numbered 350,000 against a foe of 75,000. These people have thrown down the weapons and have turned tail for home — leaving all that military equipment in the hands of the enemy.
I agree with Biden, as much as I hate to do that, if those people do not have the nerve to fight for themselves after all we have done, then they deserve what they get.
Over 240 years ago, we vanquished and removed a tyrannical government from our shores and became a nation. I have said it many times, I am tired of fighting other people’s wars, losing American lives, throwing away our money, and losing valuable military equipment and arms only to have it fall into the wrong hands and have it used against us. Continue the pull out, and I hope this is a lesson for others to learn. You would think after Vietnam the politicians would have learned a valuable lesson, but then again, you have to look at who may have benefitted from this war as they did from Vietnam.
Charles E. Hubbard
Middletown
If only they were "other people's wars." They aren't. We went into Afghanistan because it was the base from which muslim fundamentalists launched the unprovoked 9/11 attacks on NY City and DC. For the past several years the Afghans have been doing almost all of the fighting with modest, but vital US and NATO assistance. Biden (and Trump's) cavalier withdrawal will provide a new safe haven for our enemies to bring their war to us here in America. We'll live to regret the foolish and immoral betrayal of our allies there.
