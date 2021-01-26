I am writing to ask the County Council to vote in favor of the Commission on Immigrant Affairs. My reasons are simple. Do the right thing. It doesn’t need to be watered down. It can and will have a positive influence on all of us if its intent is honored. Don’t react to fear and anger. Look to the future, which is what this commission does.
Frederick is a microcosm of the national demographic shift that is now taking place. The fear of this shift has become so vitriolic that it has become impossible to have a discussion. This is deeply troubling. This commission would end that. It would help us all work together.
Immigration has altered the culture of our country and of Frederick. It is and has always been a dichotomy of perpetual change and continuities. Immigrants generally embrace the core traditions of the American experience, but it takes time. A culture arrives at our shores with its own language, cultural foods and mannerisms. The arriving generation does not generally learn English because they are too old or too busy getting established in daily life. They settle into communities where everyone speaks the same language — German, Polish, Italian, Chinese, Spanish. They create shops with their own foods — their own everything. They can’t communicate outside of their established community, but they look to the future of the American promise. Their children go to school, learn English, and do better than their elders, as does the next generation after that one. By the fourth generation, there is nearly full assimilation, with the added richness of cultural contributions. It is now the Hispanic population’s turn.
There is nothing new in the workings of first generation assimilation in the Latino community. It is a story as old as any other in America and in Frederick.
Italian immigrants were hanged because they were considered too dark. Irish, they were below dogs on the social list of those who could not enter a bar. Germans were isolated and viewed with great suspicion. U.S. history is littered with harsh reactions to marginalized communities. Yes, we have been here before. We suppress population counts, radicalizing immigrants as drug dealers, blame them for job losses, using any means necessary to instill fear of immigrants as a weapon to even deny them civil discourse. We fear immigrants because we make it so.
The commission is a very good idea whose time has come. I think the answer is clear.
Ellen Lerner
Frederick
