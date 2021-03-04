Alan Feinberg’s recent column about a one-stop shop housing multiple service organizations is right on.
Convoy of Hope was a one-day-a-year, one-stop shop in Frederick that served between 4,000 and 6,000 of those in need. They had access to food, new shoes, on-site medical and dental care, haircuts, child care, as well as connections to other needed physical and spiritual services. All in one location.
It was so beautiful to watch the dignity provided to those in need. Frederick showed its best colors those days. But it was only one day a year.
Now, imagine a year-round version of this, where those overwhelmed by crisis only had to go to one location, fill out one set of paperwork and be walked from one service provider to another in one day. Frederick is ripe for this.
If you have ever been in crisis, you know how hard it can be. Sometimes it is right for everyone to work together. This is one of those times. There are many very successful models. The Loveland, Colorado, model demonstrates best practices in efficiencies of scale, pooling of resources and client-centered care. In lieu of COVID pressures and homelessness, it's time.
