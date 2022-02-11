To possibly fill some of my idle time, I recently entered a local business in need of workers, $15 per hour to start.
I figured the time spent applying and interviewing would be at least a half hour. So at $15/hour, for that half hour this employer could round it off, and pay me $7 for my time spent doing this. I mean, this business is not giving anything away, why should I? They said "no". So I left.
Once again, business interests feel entitled to any/all advantages to get ahead, while the American worker is required to give of their time without compensation.
My time is a "means of production", and I am under no obligation to just give it away.
