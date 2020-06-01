I am counting on Governor Hogan and Attorney General Brian Frosh to protect our solar rights and Maryland’s right to determine its own energy policies.
As a solar homeowner, I am proud of the contribution that my family has made to the energy grid and the environment. We invested $27,000 in our solar system. This investment makes sense because we are guaranteed a fair credit for the solar we share with our neighbors. This is accounted for by a process called net metering.
Recently a petition was filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC Docket EL20-42) that would take away our guarantee of fair credit. The petition asks the federal government to take over local energy policy. The federal government should not be imposing its will on families and businesses.
It is upsetting to see this attempt to fast-track an anti-solar and anti-states’ rights petition during a global pandemic. More than 2.2 million families and 100,000 businesses have invested tens of billions in solar energy. Approving this petition will threaten this choice. Locally produced solar helps protect our families from an increasingly uncertain electricity grid.
I am also a retired solar worker. Net metering was a key selling point and helped me be successful in my job. Sustainable Energy Systems where I worked consisted mostly of young people for whom solar work was a great career opportunity. Nearly 250,000 Americans work in solar — more than double the number in 2012 — at more than 10,000 companies in every U.S. state. In 2019, the solar industry generated $18 billion of investment in the American economy. Why handicap a growth segment of the economy now? Take action now at www.savesolar.org.
Erin Johnson
New Market
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.