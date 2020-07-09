It’s time to change the Maryland state song. In fact, it’s way past time.
The words to the song are odious, they’re an anachronism, and they do not portray or represent the land and the people of this great state.
We deserve better. A real state song would highlight the beauty of the state, and the heroes and heroines of our history (who include, among others, Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman). There’s so much to sing about Maryland.
I ask our Maryland legislators to make it a priority in the next legislative session to do away — once and for all — with our cringe-inducing song, and to replace it with something worthy of Maryland and Marylanders.
