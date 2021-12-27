Envision Frederick County is a 10-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the social, economic and environmental vitality of our community by focusing on smart land use, good environmental principles and public engagement.
As part of this mission, we believe the citizens in Frederick County have a vested interest in the business transacted by our elected officials. In the fall, we filed a Public Information Act request with Frederick County government, the city of Frederick, and the city of Brunswick to receive any non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) that may have been filed in recent months. The city of Frederick responded with three NDAs while Frederick County and Brunswick declined to comply.
Our board learned of allegations in the community late this summer that officials may have signed NDAs related to a closed meeting with economic development/real estate representatives of Amazon Web Services, which has been reported by the Frederick News-Post. Our request was intended to confirm any connection between the meetings and the rumored NDAs, which has not yet been established publicly.
Quoting from Andrew Ford of the county attorney’s office in the county’s response letter: “I have requested any responsive records from each of the named individuals (elected officials and county department heads). Based on a review of the responses received, I must deny your request pursuant to Public Information Act, annotated Code of Maryland, General Provisions Article (‘GP’), 4-335 which states: “A custodian shall deny public inspection of the part of a public record that contains any of the following information provided by or obtained from any person or governmental unit: 1. A trade secret 2. Confidential commercial information 3. Confidential financial information 4. Confidential geological or geophysical information’”
Envision Frederick County will continue to press for information about these situations so citizens can understand the activities surrounding the meetings. We are glad to see the Frederick News-Post and citizens’ organizations following these issues closely.
Linda Norris-Waldt
Middletown
This letter was signed by members of Envision Frederick County, including Linda Norris-Waldt, executive director; Elizabeth Bauer, board chair; Patrice Gallagher, vice chair and board members Sam Kebede, Mark Long, Barb Trader and Karin Tome.
