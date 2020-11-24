In his Nov. 18 commentary, Brent Grimes expressed his belief that Joseph Biden and the Democrats seek repudiation of Trumpism and “conservatism writ large” and refers to “scorched earth warfare” by the Democrats.
Not so, Mr. Grimes. President Trump has been the “scorched Earth” guy in this drama. I like to believe that his conduct and actions do not represent those of responsible Republicans or, indeed, of the core Republican Party.
Never mind the cute references to Michelle Obama, Robert Reich, et al; the Republicans made a terrible mistake in selecting Trump as their standard bearer and, I hope, will now pay the price. Our nation can ill afford, either domestically or internationally, four more years of Trumpism.
Mr Grimes should stick to what he knows about his own Republican Party rather than complaining about and mischaracterizing Biden’s call for unity.
“Scorched earth warfare?” “Partisan warriors?” “Campaign of retribution?”
Come on, Mr. Grimes. Face the facts of Trump’s failure to lead our nation responsibly and bring our citizens together.
Tomorrow’s gotta be better.
