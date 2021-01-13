I read the letter in the paper ("An open letter to the US Postal Service" on Jan. 4) about a package not being delivered and found it interesting. My question is why can the post office seem to deliver junk mail but cannot seem to deliver what the people need? For instance, bills so people can keep up with what is due or a notice of insurance or mortgage payment being due.
This is if we get mail at all. We have gone the past four or five days with no mail at all. If there is a problem with help, hire some people. Certainly there are enough people out of work. Don't blame everything on the pandemic. Our mail was messed up long before that. Maybe someone should do an official investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.