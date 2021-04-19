The Democrat super-majority in the Maryland General Assembly has now passed a veto-proof law to strip police officers of important legal rights while performing in an official capacity.

This is a good opportunity for them to demonstrate they hold themselves to the same standards they impose on police officers and believe in equality by repealing Maryland Codes 5-525 and 5-526. Those are the laws that provide legal immunity to members of the General Assembly while performing in an official capacity.

shiftless88

This LTE ignores the fact that police still have substantial protections. This is, as fjulia points out, just a deflection to avoid facing the issue.

fjulia

Not equivalent, but you know that. This allows you the chance to ignore the lack of justice for victims of certain police crimes. Another example of "what-aboutism" like Republican claims of the Trump-supporters insurrection on Jan 6th!

