The recent column "Policing drag has a long history. There's a reason politicians are at it again" in the April 6 edition of The Frederick News-Post is a sad example of today's so often misleading vitriol on both sides of current issues.
The author refers to proposed laws that he describes as anti-trans.
Actually, most of these laws cover early childhood teaching regarding gender expression, administration of unapproved dangerous experimental drugs and hormones and the removal of breasts and genitalia of young teenagers, consideration of age appropriateness of certain books in school libraries, and restriction of drag queen story hours for young children.
These laws are described as anti-LGBTQI+, anti-drag and worse. To cite only one example, restriction of permanent disfigurement of children too young to drive, vote, drink alcohol or use marijuana legally, is described not only as anti-trans, but as genocidal.
This type of speech just contributes to the present dangerous polarization in our society. Express your opinion if you wish, but base it on fact, not distorted stories or inflammatory rhetoric.
Be respectful. Do your homework. Listen to both sides. Explore solutions. Avoid blame.
The rhetoric expressed in this column is the last thing we need.
