I have only one question for Sheriff Chuck Jenkins — “Who the hell do you think you are?” I am sure the captains and chiefs of the various police departments in the cities where Black motorists are being beaten to death thought there was no systemic racism in their ranks either.
For Jenkins to publicly state that there is no systemic racism anywhere, shows the kind of naive dinosaur that he is. Herein lies the problem, Jenkins and others like him refuse to recognize the changing world around them and it is time for him and others like him to step aside.
Mr. Hagen, by stopping to check the welfare of a fellow motorist, showed the kind of oversight most feared by men like Jenkins. If more of us were willing to keeping a closer eye on our police departments, maybe they would stop this senseless violence. I applaud Mr. Hagen for what he did and fully expect Sheriff Jenkins to resign at the slightest sign of racism in his department. Oh wait, didn’t that already happen?
Kevin McCoy
Mount Airy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.