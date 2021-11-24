Ongoing political sniping in this newspaper between current Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and previous and probable future candidate Karl Bickel should remind us all that it doesn’t have to be this way in Frederick County. It is clear to me, and I hope to you, too, that Frederick County has outgrown the increasingly outdated county sheriff policing model.
In Maryland, the office of sheriff is an elected one required by state constitution. There are 23 counties and Baltimore city, and 24 politician/sheriffs serve each one. And therein lies the problem. Do we really want politics playing a role in day-to-day law enforcement policy? I submit this model does not serve us well.
While the Maryland constitution requires each county to have a sheriff, state statutes allow counties and municipalities to form local police departments. This is the path Frederick County needs to start down.
The five largest Maryland counties — Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s — have all created professional county police departments that report directly to the county executive or county council, much like the Frederick city police chief reports to the mayor. They are the primary law enforcement agencies in these jurisdictions, charged with enforcing all laws and investigating all crimes. In these counties, the office of sheriff is minimized, limited to enforcing orders of the court such as evictions, serving subpoenas, summonses, warrants and running the county jail.
Frederick County ranks right below these top five in population. We are not the sleepy backwater we used to be. We are a metropolitan county that demands good government. We are the largest, most diverse Maryland county without its own police force. We’ve seen fit to join other large Maryland counties in establishing code home rule — a county executive with administrative powers and county council with legislative powers. A county police force is the next natural progression.
This change would take an extraordinary amount of political will, courage and money. The hue and cry from the incumbent sheriff and his backers and sheriff wannabes would be debilitating. But progressive Maryland and fiscally secure Fredrick County can get it done.
This change in policing model can be timed to not adversely harm any incumbent, challenger or upcoming election. The election for sheriff should and will go off as planned with other county office holders in 2022. After appropriate study, the legislative request to create a county police force and reform the office of sheriff could commence in 2023 with a target date of enactment in 2026. Even for government, this timetable should be doable.
Progressives, like conservatives, want safe communities and the laws to be enforced. The difference comes in the policies to make this happen. Petty politics should not play such an overt role in this important government function.
Gary Bennett
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.