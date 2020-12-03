The Supreme Court of the United States is a widely respected relict; the most powerful yet least accountable government branch, interfering with our democracy.
A newly introduced bill: Supreme Court Term Limits and Regular Appointments Act of 2020 (H.R. 8424) from Rep Ro Khanna, CA-17, would end lifetime tenure for future Supreme Court justices. Under this proposal, justices would spend 18 years on the Supreme Court, after which they'd serve for life elsewhere in the judiciary. No constitutional amendment is required, as the proposal would only apply to future justices.
With a commonly increasing life span, and thus higher incidence of geriatric and neurological disorders, SCOTUS must be protected from aging. To parallel the accelerating changes in society, culture and environment, SCOTUS must become recyclable.
(1) comment
All judges should have term limits as well as all elected officials
