Regarding Sheriff’s office PIO responds to 'The SRO Debate,' (FNP, March 3), we are certainly glad to know that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of county “School Resource Officers.” Mr. Wivell, who is the sheriff’s office's public information officer/spokesperson, takes great care to make sure we understand that the FCSO had to take this duty because the city police “were not able or not willing to assume that responsibility.” Perhaps the Frederick Police Department had and have a more equitable concept of community policing.
Mr. Wivell (and Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, whom he represents) apparently believe that changing the uniforms from blue to khaki will somehow reassure wary children (especially non-white children) that these people armed with “duty weapon, handcuffs, pepper spray and other tools” have their best interests at heart. What might those “other tools” be? Night sticks? Flash bang grenades?
Mr. Wivell must think children, and their parents, are easily fooled by disguising these “tools” so that they “blend in with their black belt.”
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Jenkins have been successfully sued twice for racial profiling of people driving or eating lunch "while Latinx.” Referring to the recent decision by the Biden administration to revise their approach to immigration policy, including restrictions on ICE, Jenkins said, “These types of laws lead to more victims of crime, more violent crime [and] gangs infiltrating this country” (“Fox & Friends” Monday, Feb. 8). What makes us believe that a police force described by the sheriff himself as “reactive” would do anything other than target children who fit a particular description that is assumed to be “criminal”?
Sorry, Mr. Wivell, we don’t buy it. It is high time to remove uniformed police from public schools. Judging from the article you cited, we are not alone in our opinion.
(1) comment
Facts are incorrect. Obviously, the writers are not familiar with the history of or purpose of SRO's.
