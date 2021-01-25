Upon reading about the Frederick County Republican Central Committee disavowing Del. Dan Cox in the Jan. 7 Frederick News-Post, after one of our worse days in American history since 1814, I find it ironic that he called Vice President Pence a traitor.
I don’t know Cox and wonder how the citizenry of Frederick County elected this person. Using a rallying cry of QAnon is obviously proof of his actions. People of Frederick County, no matter your party, this kind of representation needs your second thoughts.
America is better than this.
