“Follow the science!” The mantra that echoes in the halls of Washington, D.C. We hear it from Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. We’ve heard it endlessly from ole Doc Fauci. Enough with the foolishness.
What is “the science?” Keep social distance. Wear a mask. Get your “shot in the arm.” Many of us did that. Get the second shot, wait two weeks, and you’re good to go — ditch the masks and social distancing.
But wait! People who’ve received two “shots in the arm,” can get COVID-19. What happened to the science? Then they discovered the delta variant. Woo, hoo! Guess what? Science has changed/evolved.
The facts are clear. The age-old wisdom regarding science has been proven true — again. Many politicians have been proven flat out wrong. The truth is that when the politicians preach to us to “follow the science,” that’s code for “do what we say.” How many times has the “science” changed in the past year? Wear the mask, don’t wear the mask. Get vaccinated — become “bullet-proof,” but then you’re not. We’ve all seen the reversals, and neither politicians nor the highly-paid Fauci can deny them. They just alibi. They’re very good at that.
Let’s get to the crux of the matter. Just what is science? Allegedly intelligent people labeling something as science doesn’t make it so. Let’s look at some very old issues in science. Learned people of science once decreed that Earth was flat. There was “consensus.” It was accepted science. For years, Einstein convinced scientists that the universe was stable. It wasn’t until 1931 that Edwin Hubble convinced Einstein of a dynamic, expanding universe. Science itself is dynamic (changing).
Scientific theories evolve from the examination of evidence. Because evidence changes (or new comes to light) over time, theories are necessarily modified. This has been repeatedly demonstrated by the ever-changing, sometimes contradictory dictates emanating from the Centers for Disease Control.
Whatever the COVID prevention du jour is at any given time, they label it “science” to lend it credibility — regardless of what they said was the science last week. Frequent contradiction doesn’t seem to concern them.
Science can (and does) change or even reverse in an instant. So, they should drop the “follow the science” mantra. Just get real with “this is what we think today.”
If they continue with “follow the science,” our only logical response must be: which version? Perhaps they should start numbering them.
Rick Blatchford
Mount Airy
This column is a good description of anti-intellectualism. It is a compelling argument against scientific reasoning. It embraces the Trump post-fact era. # alternative facts. # the big lie.
