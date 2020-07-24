It is time to retire the current lyrics to our state song, "Maryland, My Maryland." These lyrics, written by James Ryder Randall in 1861 to celebrate the attack by Confederate sympathizers on Federal troops passing through Baltimore, do not reflect the values of most Marylanders.
As Marylanders, we should not be proud of a song that refers to Abraham Lincoln as a "despot" and a "vandal," pleas for Maryland to join the Confederacy, and refers to "Northern scum." We should instead have a state song that celebrates what is best and unique about our state and its citizens.
Retiring the current lyrics would in no way be changing or erasing history, as we cannot change the record of what happened in April 1861, the fact that the song was popular among southerners during the Civil War and for years afterwards, and the fact that the Maryland legislature adopted the current lyrics as an official state song in 1939. We would simply be saying that we no longer want a state song expressing support for the Confederacy and celebrating an attack on the United States military.
As soon as possible, our General Assembly should pass, and the governor should sign, an act/law retiring the current lyrics. They should act without delay and without waiting to decide on any replacement lyrics. An instrumental-only version of the song would suffice for now, pending adoption of either new lyrics for the same tune or a completely different state song. If we want to, we can eventually adopt a new song sung to the same tune ("O Tannenbaum") and we can even retain the "Maryland! My Maryland!" refrain. There is nothing wrong with at least temporarily having no official state song, as was the case prior to 1939.
There is no need for additional study of this issue before retiring the lyrics. The Advisory Group on the Maryland State Song, formed at the direction of the legislature in 2015, studied the matter thoroughly before issuing a report containing background information on "Maryland, My Maryland" and proposing some very good criteria for a new official state song.
During these times of controversy over statues honoring Confederate leaders and the Confederate cause, and about roads, schools, and military bases named for Confederate generals, a few people will undoubtedly argue that retiring our current state song's lyrics is giving in to "political correctness." However, labeling something "politically correct" does not make it wrong. If it's the right thing to do, we should do it. Our state government should retire the current "Maryland, My Maryland" lyrics.
