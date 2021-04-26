It’s way past time for the Frederick County teachers union to stop dragging their feet and get back to school.
I can’t believe they are as special as they think they are. I feel they are hiding behind virtual school because it is easier for them.To say they want to go back to school and see their students I believe is an outright lie.
Have the teachers gone to a grocery store in the last year? I bet they have. my son, daughter and son-in-law have worked in a grocery store during the pandemic with no vaccine. I know of bus drivers, construction workers, fire and police personnel who have not only worked every day, but haven’t cried about it.
If they don’t want to go back to school, get off your gravy train and get another job. Nobody is making you teach. People change professions all the time.
In closing, I’m sure Frederick County Administrative and Supervisory Association President Amy Schwiegerath must think she is a legend in her own mind, but certainly not in the minds of Frederick County students and parents.
Gareth Sweadner
Libertytown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.