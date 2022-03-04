It is time for the voters in Maryland to seriously consider voting our elected senators and congressman out of office. They have sold out their obligations to their constituents and have adopted the ideals of their party leaders. As a result, they are on the wrong side of nearly every major issue as evidenced by the polls. Further, you can see where their priorities are by looking at their recent newsletters.
You will find that they are not focused on issues affecting us, as constituents, or the country as a whole. Missing are discussions of what they are doing in such areas as: inflation and supply chain; border policy and the release of illegals in to our communities; energy policy and the purchase of oil from Russia and OPEC instead of domestic production; crime mitigation and prosecution; blocking of free speech; control of Big Tech; addressing parents’ educational concerns; homelessness and mental health initiatives; and setting cogent foreign policy, especially with respect to Russia and China.
Instead they are focused on issues that might be laudable under different circumstances, but their inattention to the above is reminiscent of the old expression about Nero fiddling while Rome burned. When they do mention an item, they offer no details of their positions and leave us to believe they are supportive of their party’s failing policies.
Raskin’s recent missive touts his appointment to multiple committees with no explanation of what is being discussed or what his positions are on the issues. What are we supposed to do, pat him on the back and give him participation ribbons?
Our elected officials rarely conduct a thorough root cause analysis of the issues and instead react emotionally to the first indication that aligns with their party’s interests, usually more votes. As a result, they throw money at the issue with no measures to assure it is effectively utilized.
It is time for us to focus on electing statesmen and stateswomen who put country and constituents’ interests ahead of party politics. Our representatives have been in office too long and have accumulated too many obligations to lobbyists and party leadership that has resulted in agendas that are at odds with our own. They are supposed to represent us, and if they don’t, we have an obligation to remove them from office.
I am not advocating any particular political party, only a change in representation. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that the Democrats will present any alternatives in the primaries, which may mean voting with the Republicans in the upcoming midterms. That may not be bad if it results in someone that will focus on what is good for the people and not for what is good for the party.
Robert couse
Damascus
Given that the entire republican party has refused to state what they stand for, I don't know why you would support them given your complaints about this senator and representative.
If there is one thing recent events have shown me is we don't want any Republican in office! Oh, Raskin and Trone are Democrats![thumbup]
