In response to Ms. Haber's July 6 letter to the editor "Seniors: There are more of us now," it reminded me that we are often referred to as being "over the hill." Well, guess where the cavalry always comes from?
It's not their fault that younger people lack the life-experience, the knowledge and even the hard-earned wisdom that some of us that are still above ground have. I would not trade my mid-70's for the insecurities, foolishness and lack of knowledge of my youth, and the fact that I am comfortable in my skin even in an uncomfortable body.
What really concerns me is the selfishness many older people display who think retirement is a time to play when so much needs to be done to help others with what we know. I see it as a time and an obligation to share our legacy for current and future generations. Personally, I plan to retire about at least 30 years after I die.
