At the polls on election days, voters are often give a little "I voted" sticker to wear proudly for the rest of the day. There should be something like that, but more enduring than a sticker, given out when a citizen is vaccinated.
How about an official metal button picturing an American eagle attacking a coronavirus? There could be a slogan: "I'm fighting back!"
An identifier and a desire to be part of a growing group might help overcome the hesitation that some people feel about the vaccine.
