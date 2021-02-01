At the polls on election days, voters are often give a little "I voted" sticker to wear proudly for the rest of the day. There should be something like that, but more enduring than a sticker, given out when a citizen is vaccinated.

How about an official metal button picturing an American eagle attacking a coronavirus? There could be a slogan: "I'm fighting back!" 

An identifier and a desire to be part of a growing group might help overcome the hesitation that some people feel about the vaccine.

