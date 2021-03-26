Reality has become tricky in our country, with some believing fictions that leave most wondering how anyone could think up this stuff. When reality does not have a foothold, neither does common sense. When common sense is lacking, we waste lots of time and our governments are wasting lots of time.
After a year — and probably another — of simply trying to stay alive, you would think those we elect to office would understand that we have no time to waste for anything. Not for mandated background checks on gun sales; not for enjoying the equality and value of every person on the planet no matter their color; not for taking away the voices of liars and anarchists; not for comprehending the terrible consequences of the Jan. 6 assault on Congress; not for assuring the absolute right of every U.S. citizen to vote, and in the easiest way possible; not for respecting our country and its natural resources, especially its water sources; not for replacing hubris with ethics.
We all waste time in our individual lives. It’s hard not to, and it will be hard for those we’ve elected not to. But, really, time is becoming awfully precious, and it has its own special physics: the less it is wasted, the more there is.
"We all waste time in our individual lives." I couldn't agree more. I'm including in my week's total the time I spent reading your LTE and suggest you include the time it took for you to write it in your weekly total.
No don't waste your focus on issues. Fun headline.
Punctuation is a lost art.
