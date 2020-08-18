Where am I living? In 2016, the Russians influenced our elections by manipulating social media (and perhaps in other ways which history will disclose). In 2020, the president of the United States is openly influencing our elections by manipulating the efficiency of the United States Postal Service wherein the safest way to vote during this international, once-in-a-century pandemic is via mail-in ballots.
What is happening to our democracy? Where is the outrage of our statesmen and stateswomen on both sides of the aisle against this outrageous behavior? Why isn’t Governor Hogan, who did an outstanding job keeping Maryland as safe as possible during this pandemic, taking it to the obvious next step and issuing mail-in ballots as was done during the primaries?
We must all take action. Immediately request an application for an absentee ballot. Carefully follow all of the directions and observe all of the timelines. There is time if we move quickly. Don’t succumb to this blatant manipulation of our most democratic responsibility — the right to vote for those we believe will move us out of this abysmal period of history to a healthier, prosperous future. Vote via absentee ballot, and do it now.
