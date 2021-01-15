After the insurrection last week at our Capitol, we clearly need to reunite our country. Some in Washington are saying that we should not impeach the president for his role in inciting the riot, because it will divide our nation. I respectfully disagree.
Everyone should be able to unite around the principle of defending our nation’s democratic process. I have many Republican friends. None of them support using violence to overthrow our government, nor destroying public buildings, nor beating a policeman to death. As a Democrat, I disagree with many of Mike Pence’s positions, but I would never support a mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” We can all unite to say that these actions were unacceptable and that anyone who participated in these actions, or gave comfort and encouragement to those who committed those acts, should be held accountable under our legal system.
President Trump directed these events. He tweeted that this would “be wild.” He instructed the mob to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell.” His lawyer spoke to the mob and called for “combat justice.” He incited this riot. He conspired to set this insurrection in motion, in violation of the law (18 U.S.C. 2383 & 2384). He needs to be held accountable for his actions.
The events of last week were not political activity. Political parties work hard to win support for their side and get people to vote for them. But once the election is over, the political process is done. The votes had been counted, and recounted, and there is a clear winner. Any attempt to overturn the outcome after the votes have been counted is no longer a political activity, it is an attack on our democratic process.
We need to heal the divisions in our nation. To heal, we address the problems we are facing. Anyone who advocated, planned, supported, or committed the insurrection needs to be accountable for their actions. If we fail to address these criminal acts now, by enforcing the law, this insurrection will grow to an insurgency. All Americans, of any political party, should unite to hold the insurrectionists and their leaders accountable.
Well said Mr. Duck. I especially appreciate your distinction between political activity and the crimes of last week. Thank you.
Mr. Duck, you have partook in the kool-aid drinking. Trump’s speech in no way incited violence. Second, John Sullivan, a left wing activist, has been arrested for his part in the break in. So, by extension all Wheezy supporters are traitors. So, stop this ridiculous witch hunt and let us get on with the democrats ruining the country.
The very first act of unity that Republicans should do is to have each member of Congress state unequivocally that our new President was elected in a fair process and that they loss the presidency not because of a steal, but because they were rejected by the American people by over 7 million votes.
Calls for unity without that act are hollow at best.
Yes Republicans
Speak a little truth and people would not have lost their minds. It's the lies that caused the insurrection to happen...when they can wrap their heads around that we may see some unity?
Sorry Andrew, unity is a myth. Real unity should have started last summer in shutting down the "mostly peaceful" rioters, burners and looters.
micky, are you getting ready to demonstrate downtown in the next few days? If you are, be careful, out there; the events perpetrated by your disgraced leader have ensured that your wishes sadly may come to fruition.
Mick the d*...you are part of the problem with getting no unity. You can't see reality going on right in front of you. You are no patriot, just another follower of a new style Jim Jones cult of idiots. Trump set you all up to mow you down and you're still too stupid to see it.
Mr. Duck
It is easy to see why you never won an election. Mr. Trump was wrong in his opinion of what the VP's constitutional role could be. VP Pence made the right choice.
But what Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic House did was just the opposite. Now all we need to do is win the House in 2022 and pick up one Senate seat and we can impeach Biden. As President Trump said in his remarks last week: fight. Fight them in the primaries, then the election.
What a delusional person you are. Biden is not even President. What has he done as president that are high crimes. Tell your nurse to give you your Alzheimer meds. And change your diaper.
Is that the only thing he was wrong about, JSK?
Wheel...there's more wrong with JSK than any meds or psych help won't cost more than it's worth to fix.
JSK...another delusional hate-monger who still sees through trump's money colored corruption glasses. Your white 'murica died last Wednesday....we are going to stomp all over its grave.
