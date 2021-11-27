In 2012, the all Republican Board of County Commissioners, because of frugal spending decisions, had a budget surplus and decided to give every homeowner a $100 tax rebate of their hard-earned property taxes.
There were editorials, letters to the editor, protests on street corners, packed hearing rooms at the Board of Education and Winchester Hall against this proposal. The Frederick County Teachers Association was leading the charge fighting for better starting teacher pay, raises and reducing classroom size for teachers.
Parents voicing the need for new schools and updated schools. Nonprofits screaming about needed funding. People claiming and chanting we don’t want the measly $100 — use it for the areas in government that have a need: education, the sheriff’s office, fire and rescue, the nursing home and many social services. Then future candidate for county executive, Jan Gardner stated at debates how foolish the decision was.
It dominated the news and call-in radio. It was on the street corner and debated at the water cooler.
Fast-forward to 2021 and the Board of County Commissioners is gone.
As the Democratic county executive and the majority Democratic-led County Council proposes $175 for select homeowners. As only 57 percent qualify, leaving the other 43 percent out in the cold. Sorry, you make too much money. The vote was 6 to 1 in an almost vacant hearing room.
At the Board of Education things are also quiet. Crickets have been heard from everyone mentioned above. The only real change was the political party in charge. The needs haven’t changed.
Blaine Young
Frederick
Kirby Delauter
Thurmont
Billy Shreve
Frederick
The letter writers served together on the former Board of County Commissioners.
