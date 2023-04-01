Maryland’s Air Quality Control Advisory Council has unanimously voted to require 43% of all new car and truck sales to be emission-free by 2027 and 100% by 2035.
Today, for all practical purposes, this means electric vehicles (EVs). EVs are and will continue to be a significant contribution to combating climate change.
We need to promote (but not require) wider use of EVs, but we must not rely on just one approach to address emissions caused by transportation. Just as we are encouraged to diversify our financial investments, we must do the same with our investment in our climate future.
The federal Departments of Energy, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, in partnership with EPA, have jointly published recommendations that include the use of electricity for certain functions, including cars and light trucks.
They also recommend carbon-neutral (emission-free) fuels and hydrogen for other functions like heavy trucking, airlines, and shipping.
Our climate change initiatives are currently over weighted toward electrification. We need to rebalance them to include the full range of solutions available to us.
