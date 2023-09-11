Much of the banter surrounding the rise of China’s electric vehicle (EV) industry and the implication for the global economy is misleadingly alarmist.

When our government gets involved in such narratives, it calls into question the sincerity of its insistence that EVs are essential to an existential battle against climate change. If China’s foray succeeds, the world gets cleaner cars and non-Chinese automakers are obliged to improve their own products.

shiftless88

I disagree with the premise. The US doesn't have a problem with Chinese EVs, we have a problem with China cornering the market on lithium-ion batteries. Big difference.

Fredginrickey

Exactly, shift.

selwood21

Joe Biden doesn't have a problem with China corning the market. He's full throttle pusing EV's. He's probably getting a kick back through one or more of his many LLC's. So Joe is compromised. Treason.

Fredginrickey

Selly, give it up. Comer and his band of drooling cohorts have come up with Butkus against Biden.

shiftless88

Selwood; do you realize that Biden's efforts are to bring the battery and EV manufacturing here to the US?

threecents
threecents

Sellwood, Thanks for the alternative facts

Piedmontgardener

Bingo. The author is a talentless hack. You've ID'd the exact point of global conflict.

gary4books
gary4books

Half asked? Or half answered? I see a bit of both here. No mention of Tesla that has major production in China. No mention of plans to mine lithium in the USA and to make batteries in the USA. That is in the future and for the sake of this report, we have no future.

It cost to transport a car around the world and sell it. Local production will always have an advantage. That is hy we see so many brands made in the USA.

