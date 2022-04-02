I am writing in response to an article in Tuesday’s edition sarcastically titled “The Case for World War III,” which argues we should not care so much about Ukraine as to take any risk of war over it. I think this is wrong. It is much more by failing to act vigorously now that we risk war. Indeed, we would invite one that we cannot avoid.
This is made more so by the fact that China is watching. The author would not go to war over Latvia nor, presumably, Taiwan. But would he go to war over Poland or the Philippines? Germany or Japan? Or, failing that, Britain or Guam? We have before. And advancing despots will not stop unless confronted. Confronting Putin today might not require us to commit American lives. We will not have such a luxury if 10 or 20 years hence we must fight once more to secure Hawaii.
The author also raises his concerns about civil liberties in our own Republic. I do not think that issue is much related to the situation in Ukraine, though I share some of his wariness generally. But does he think our liberties will be better respected when powerful dictators prowl closer to our borders? It is in times of fear that abuses at home gain traction.
In his speech, President Biden conveyed four truths: This war in Ukraine is important, and Russia must not win it. To ensure Russia’s defeat, we must accept some risks and endure some costs. We must not be afraid to do so. And, for a lasting peace, Putin must go; not by our hand, but at the hands of Russians, once they realize what he has done — and what it will cost them.
Stop him in Ukraine, stop him now. Be not afraid.
John Caves
Brunswick
