Since 2014, the Unity Campaign has been an annual communitywide fundraising campaign focused on supporting local organizations that are providing critical services to community members in need. With few exceptions, each year has been more successful than the previous. The Frederick County community has been enormously generous, especially during the COVID era.
But this year has been very different. Launched on March 9, just a few days after Russia invaded Ukraine and in the midst of quickly escalating prices, most notably at the gas pump and grocery store, the campaign got off to a slow start. It was clear that, with good reason, potential donors were focused on other things and many, frankly, were shocked by inflationary pressure that they haven’t felt in decades.
Originally scheduled to end on March 20, the Unity Campaign, its host, United Way of Frederick County, and its nonprofit partners banded together to extend the campaign through March 31. What we have experienced since that announcement is nothing short of remarkable. Since March 17, campaign proceeds have doubled! Donors have recognized the need and are responding in incredible numbers. Thank you so much to those who have contributed so far.
For those who haven’t donated yet, we ask you to consider this. While the escalating cost of groceries, household supplies and just about every other necessity are affecting everyone, please imagine what it means to those who lived on the edge before this challenging inflationary period. These families and individuals will need help and, because of your support, Unity Campaign nonprofit partners will be there to provide it.
Our goal continues to be to attract 1,500 investors by March 31. Check in on our progress at unityfrederick.com and, if you’re able, please make a contribution. 100% of your gift goes to the organization of your choice. In addition, a bonus match of up to 15% will be applied to your gift to make it stretch even further.
The nonprofit community and those we serve are deeply grateful for your consideration.
Aje Hill
Frederick
Ken Oldham
Jefferson
Shari Scher
Frederick
