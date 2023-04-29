The April 19 editorial ("Past agreements hamper county's ability to keep pace with growth") reminded us of the overbuilding mess we inherited from the irresponsible Board of Commissioners headed by Blaine Young.
The April 20 Frederick News-Post reported on one result of that over-building: inability to keep pace with the county's student population.
How long must the county government be hampered by the overhang from Young's develop-at-any-cost approach? Would we incur penalties from cancelling new developments?
Might those penalties be easier to bear than the proposed increase in taxes needed to keep up with our growth? Should the county build escape clauses into any new development approvals?
More generally, what is our county philosophy?
Is it to maintain the county as a nice place to live, seeking to balance business, housing, and agriculture?
Or do we give development free rein, gobbling our open spaces for developments to house people migrating from elsewhere, because Frederick is "such a nice place to live"?
When they find their kids being schooled in crowded classrooms or in trailers, they may have second thoughts, but by then, it's too late.
