I’d like to thank Kai Hagen for summarizing so well the unresolved issue of development along Interstate 270 in the Urbana area.

Many developers don’t seem to be able to stop themselves from taking more space and from being too analytical about such things as the logic of density and closeness to a major commuter artery. (It seems to need a stent).

Good points, but the writer misses the biggest parts of this problem. The County Planning Dept and County Council.

We in Frederick County have been trying to "stop the sprawl" for years. All those Montgomery County residents who wanted the peaceful life to the West have made Frederick County the place people want to move FROM instead of TO.

However, without the help of the powers that be in Frederick County this could not have happened. Urbana, Middletown, Myersville, Adamstown, Jefferson and even Brunswick and Thurmont were once sleepy little towns but are now suffering under the weight of bad decisions by a money hungry government. I wish the writer luck in her fight but I'm afraid it's futile.

