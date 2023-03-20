I’d like to thank Kai Hagen for summarizing so well the unresolved issue of development along Interstate 270 in the Urbana area.
Many developers don’t seem to be able to stop themselves from taking more space and from being too analytical about such things as the logic of density and closeness to a major commuter artery. (It seems to need a stent).
If you bother to ask the residents, we are done, here in Urbana. It’s already pretty crowded but, in the Villages of Urbana at least, it’s still a really nice place to live, with a good community feeling.
Right amid the market district, though, is an empty, grassy square block. We all knew something eventually would go there, but we weren’t prepared for the proposed 43 high-density townhouses and their associated parking, egress, etc.
We really do, after all, have enough people here already.
It would have made a truly wonderful park setting with paths and lots of benches — where the many local walkers could take a break and visit, where parents with strollers could stop and let tots run around a bit, where teens walking home from school could sit and visit after picking up snacks at the grocery store, where library patrons could take their books and read in the sunshine, where sections of flowers and evergreen shrubs could be planted and tended by school groups, senior citizens, whomever.
Urbana does not need another high-density plot that will require the developer to build another water tower to ensure the needs are met.
I will do all I can to keep this and other developers from encroaching on the land way yonder on the other side of I-270.
Enough already. Hands off.
Good points, but the writer misses the biggest parts of this problem. The County Planning Dept and County Council.
We in Frederick County have been trying to "stop the sprawl" for years. All those Montgomery County residents who wanted the peaceful life to the West have made Frederick County the place people want to move FROM instead of TO.
However, without the help of the powers that be in Frederick County this could not have happened. Urbana, Middletown, Myersville, Adamstown, Jefferson and even Brunswick and Thurmont were once sleepy little towns but are now suffering under the weight of bad decisions by a money hungry government. I wish the writer luck in her fight but I'm afraid it's futile.
