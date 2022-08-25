In two separate recounts, Jazmin Di Cola defeated M.C. Keegan-Ayer in the Democratic primary for Frederick County Council District 3 representative by one vote (2,298-2,297). The Frederick County Democratic Central Committee has made M.C. Keegan-Ayer the party’s nominee for the District 3 seat by one vote (6-5). What a clear indication of major fault lines in District 3, and possibly throughout the county.

The FNP (Friday, Aug. 19 edition) quotes associate committee member Robert Van Rens: “I hear a lot about how M.C. has to regain the trust of the community and has to build back bridges and so forth. And I don’t think that’s possible. They won, and now they’re being told that, ‘We’re going to appoint the person you beat. And your vote doesn’t matter,’ and that’s a really, really hard pill to swallow for people who — a lot of them for the first time in their lives — have been politically engaged.” Mr. Van Rens resigned from the committee after the vote.

Reconciliation will only happen if JDC and others come clean and acknowledge that her disqualification is due entirely to her own actions. If MC had not taken JDC to court, then Republicans would have - after JDC was certified as the winner of the election, thus preventing any Democrat from being in the general election.

