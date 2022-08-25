In two separate recounts, Jazmin Di Cola defeated M.C. Keegan-Ayer in the Democratic primary for Frederick County Council District 3 representative by one vote (2,298-2,297). The Frederick County Democratic Central Committee has made M.C. Keegan-Ayer the party’s nominee for the District 3 seat by one vote (6-5). What a clear indication of major fault lines in District 3, and possibly throughout the county.
The FNP (Friday, Aug. 19 edition) quotes associate committee member Robert Van Rens: “I hear a lot about how M.C. has to regain the trust of the community and has to build back bridges and so forth. And I don’t think that’s possible. They won, and now they’re being told that, ‘We’re going to appoint the person you beat. And your vote doesn’t matter,’ and that’s a really, really hard pill to swallow for people who — a lot of them for the first time in their lives — have been politically engaged.” Mr. Van Rens resigned from the committee after the vote.
We hope that Ms. Keegan-Ayer will prove Mr. Van Rens wrong. Unfortunately, her comments, both after the disqualification of Ms. DiCola on a technicality and her apology, suggest she does not understand her own cultural insensitivity. Ms. Di Cola is not dishonest. The immigrant community is just like the white community in the desire for excellent public education, public safety, affordable housing, and fair and equitable treatment for all.
Ms. Keegan-Ayer is not a racist, but she has no appreciation for the nuances of nonwhite cultural experience. Immigrant and other nonwhite citizens of District 3 (and other parts of Frederick County) feel not only ignored. Now, thanks to Ms. Keegan-Ayer and the Democratic Central Committee, the only power available to a nonwhite citizen — the vote — has been denied.
Citizens of Frederick County and especially District 3 have a lot of work to do, but Ms. Keegan-Ayer has a serious credibility issue. She must show between now and Nov. 8 that she truly understands what it means to do the hard work of reconciliation that will assure Frederick County continues to follow its democratic, progressive dreams. Otherwise, all the good work and intentions that M.C. and others have done since the Frederick County charter was approved are at risk of being undone.
(1) comment
Reconciliation will only happen if JDC and others come clean and acknowledge that her disqualification is due entirely to her own actions. If MC had not taken JDC to court, then Republicans would have - after JDC was certified as the winner of the election, thus preventing any Democrat from being in the general election.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.