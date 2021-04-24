So, another beautiful young Black man has lost his life because of a police traffic stop gone wrong. This time, however, it is made even more tragic by the fact that the officer involved, Kim Potter, never intended to shoot Daunte Wright, but to Taser him.
How and why is this even possible? We can argue until doomsday about why people of color fear and resist the police, but this case illustrates a completely different issue: Why is there any possibility of a fully trained, experienced officer grabbing their service weapon rather than the Taser they intended? The configurations of the two must be (is!) way too similar for a thing like this to happen, and Mr. Wright's family should be going after the Taser manufacturers for a design change, rather than the officer involved.
Perhaps police departments could also investigate alternate placements for the two weapons, so an officer can't grab either one unintentionally. After all, grabbing their Taser when they really need their gun is a whole other tragedy in the making.
There is and never can be any excuse for anything like this to ever happen again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.