Characterizing a transformative model of social-emotional learning as a “Marxist” model for “grooming” and “cult indoctrination” (“Expressing concern about social-emotional learning,” Nov. 3 edition of The Frederick News-Post) is disingenuous, feeding into baseless conspiracy theories and undermining evidence-based debates that we should be having.
Transformation can be a positive concept. It is at the root of the optimistic view of human nature taken by nearly every religion — that each person through personal responsibility and participation in their community can advance (continually transform) toward greater good. It rejects authoritarian stasis. It reflects De Tocqueville’s view of the unique and valuable contributions of democracy in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.