We, who live in Frederick County, have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season despite the odd times in which we find ourselves in 2020. Perhaps most of all, we can be thankful for the incredible sense of community that exists here and the innumerable contributions made by volunteers and philanthropists to the well-being of the community as a whole.
One person in particular, Dr. Pete Kremers, deserves the thanks of the entire community for his creativity, vision, dedication and ingenuity which has transformed Carroll Creek from an algae-infested place to be avoided to a showpiece and destination attraction not only for residents of the county but for visitors far and wide.
From our vantage point at Maxwell Place, we observe with awe the hundreds and hundreds of people enjoying the holidays and spending quality family time celebrating the all-volunteer created attraction of the Sailing through the Winter Solstice boat display on Carroll Creek. The mood is festive, the attraction is free and the crowds, to our observation, have been respectful of the health concerns, with parents and children almost uniformly wearing masks. The creek has become a favorite location for weddings, engagement and prom pictures, and a place for couples to stroll and enjoy each other’s company. Add to the equation the harpist who plays regularly, sometimes alone and sometimes with other musicians, and you have a veritable party environment full of joy for all.
To his enormous credit, Pete Kremers is not one to claim credit for the transformative nature of his work on Carroll Creek — he is humble, unassuming but dedicated and perhaps a little crazy (who else would get into Carroll Creek in waders in the dead of winter to be sure electrical systems are functioning to keep the boats lit for the holidays). We need only think back 10 years and realize what a difference his efforts have made to enhance the attractiveness of the downtown — from the Color on the Creek lilies and tropical plants in the spring and summer to the festive boats that boost our spirits through the winter months. By the power of his quiet dedication, Pete has amassed an army of volunteers to help plant and fertilize the flowers in the spring and to construct and install the most incredible display of boats for the holiday season. This year’s display is nothing short of extraordinary.
In short, we have a lot to be thankful for in Frederick — most importantly, the willingness of people like Dr. Kremers who care enough to make a difference. When you see Pete and his colleagues in the creek tending to their noble experiment, be sure to thank them for making Frederick that much better.
(2) comments
I never avoided Carroll Creek and I don't go there now, but I know one of the volunteers who doesn't live there either.
Tom and Karlys: Thanks for sharing this! I had no idea; just thought it was something the city did. And a special “Thanks!” To Dr. Kremers!
Rob Love
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.