Transit is a network of shuttles run by the Frederick County government, which is my employer.
The benefits of taking mass transit are myriad. To name a few: It improves road congestion, community health and equity, and the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) estimates that for every $1 spent on mass transit, we recoup $5 in returns.
However, mass transit is dependent on riders for funding (i.e., you need the “masses” for “mass transit”).
Post-COVID, ridership levels are down across the country, which has prompted severe service cutbacks by transit authorities, labeled as a “death spiral” by transit advocates.
Less ridership means lower fare revenues, which leads to service cuts. Less frequent trains and buses on fewer service routes then attract fewer riders and revenues decrease even further, to the point of being virtually non-functioning.
Given that the poorest among us are the most likely to be regular riders on mass transit, this burden falls disproportionately on them while cementing the rest of us into an expensive, unsustainable, car-centric urban environment, which makes us all poorer in the long run.
Since moving to Brunswick over three years ago, I’ve wanted to experiment with riding Transit.
Recently, I rode the bus for the first time and found that I’d really been missing out. I got on and was in downtown Frederick in about 45 minutes.
It cost me nothing, and I didn’t have to deal with traffic or parking. The bus was not crowded and people were very nice and even welcoming.
I liked it so much that now for all my trips into Frederick, I look to see if I can take Transit as my primary option, rather than driving my car. I hope others will join me in doing the same.
