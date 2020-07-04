Many thanks to Bradley Gray for his excellent letter in the June 26 News-Post, “Confederate statues not worth protecting.” The short history he provides completely refutes the idea of “heritage” as a reason for publicly honoring the Confederacy.
The U.S. Constitution, Article III, Section 3, reads: “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them aid and Comfort....”
Clearly, those who fought against the United States during our Civil War fit the definition of “traitor” in the Constitution. Public statues, street names, and the naming of public places are ways we honor historic figures. The leaders of the Confederate States of America do not now, and never did, deserve such honor.
The monuments should not be removed by mob action, and it should not take mob action to spur elected officials into acting. However, the mobs can be stopped by elected leaders doing the right thing which is to cleanse our parks and public places of the ugly residue of the attempt to destroy our nation.
Ellis Burruss
Brunswick
