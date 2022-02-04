My appreciation to the Davy Tree Expert Co., and to the News-Post for publicizing the Ash Tree Preservation Program in Thurmont (Thurmont's ash tree preservation efforts see widespread success, Feb. 1). Too little attention is given to this valuable natural resource which must be maintained for the enjoyment by future generations.
One hopes that schools, scout leaders, parents, and other adults educate and encourage younger people to learn about and foster these irreplaceable living trees and their kind.
William N. Butler
Frederick
