I was disheartened to learn that my representative Congressman David Trone recently voted against a bill that would cut the Pentagon's budget by 10 percent. The money cut from the budget was proposed to be used to fund the medical and economic expenses from the coronavirus pandemic.
I asked Mr. Trone's office about this vote and received a response that frankly did not answer my question as to why he voted no. I understand that because of the gerrymandering in my district and the stranglehold the Democrats have over us due to always being the lesser of two evils, he has no incentive to listen to his constituents.
It does not appear that he has ever asked us whether or not we support the Pentagon mysteriously losing trillions of dollars or the military's eagerness to invade and influence foreign countries with no input from the American people.
I also asked Mr. Trone whether or not he supports Medicare for All, considering about 87 percent of Democrats support it. He responded "I believe that access to quality healthcare is a human right that must be protected regardless of a person’s background or pre-existing conditions."
This is great news, and I am hopeful that this means he will throw his full support behind Medicare for All, especially during the coronavirus. When millions of Americans lose their jobs, they also lose their employer-provided health care.
Going bankrupt because you are unlucky enough to get sick is frankly evil and corrupt. If he received feedback from his constituents about their struggles with health care, I think he would be more sympathetic to what people are dealing with and may reflect that with his future votes.
Since we live in a gerrymandered district with a Democratic lesser-of-two-evils narrative constantly being pushed at us, I feel the only way to get anything done is to put pressure on Mr. Trone and others like him to listen to their constituents instead of the big money that rules our government.
If you want to let him know how you feel about his votes, email him in the contact portion of his website, trone.house.gov/contact, or call him at 202-225-2721. I will continue to contact him to pressure him to listen to us, and I hope you will too.
